U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fire Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment emplace an M777A2 howitzer in preparation for the upcoming live fire exercise during Dynamic Front 25 exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov.14, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943822
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-GV482-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110686052
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2CR Soldiers prepare for live fire exercise during Dynamic Front 25, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
