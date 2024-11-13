Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generating airpower under fire

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    48th Fighter Wing

    Teaser to the upcoming 30-minute documentary highlighting Airmen from the 494th Fighter Squadron and 494th for their contributions during a defensive operation against hundreds of one-way attack drones, formally known as one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and missiles launched from Iran and Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen against Israel April 13-14, 2024, while deployed in the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 07:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943819
    VIRIN: 241115-F-F3252-1001
    Filename: DOD_110685979
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

