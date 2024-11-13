Teaser to the upcoming 30-minute documentary highlighting Airmen from the 494th Fighter Squadron and 494th for their contributions during a defensive operation against hundreds of one-way attack drones, formally known as one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and missiles launched from Iran and Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen against Israel April 13-14, 2024, while deployed in the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943819
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-F3252-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110685979
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Generating airpower under fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.