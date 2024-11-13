Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGB Spotlight - MA1 Osortocastro

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.13.2024

    Video by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Osortocastro, leading petty officer of harbor patrol at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, participates in a joint training exercise alongside members of U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific team, deployed aboard USS St. Louis (LCS 19), near Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 13, 2024. (Portions of this video is obscured for security reasons) (U.S. Navy video by Jovi Preovt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 01:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943802
    VIRIN: 241113-N-IX958-6758
    Filename: DOD_110685354
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    USCG
    GTMO

