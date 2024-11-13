NSGB Spotlight - MA1 Osortocastro

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Osortocastro, leading petty officer of harbor patrol at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, participates in a joint training exercise alongside members of U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific team, deployed aboard USS St. Louis (LCS 19), near Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 13, 2024. (Portions of this video is obscured for security reasons) (U.S. Navy video by Jovi Preovt)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 01:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943802
|VIRIN:
|241113-N-IX958-6758
|Filename:
|DOD_110685354
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
