    Army dental clinicians share knowledge with Japan Self-Defense Force dental residents

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Dental Health Activity Japan recently invited six Japan Self-Defense Force dental residents from Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture to Camp Zama. The visiting residents gained insight into DENTAC-Japan’s mission, while the hosting Army unit shared knowledge on its procedures for patient care.

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Army dental clinicians share knowledge with Japan Self-Defense Force dental residents, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fight
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    DENTAC Japan
    COVID19

