U.S. Army Dental Health Activity Japan recently invited six Japan Self-Defense Force dental residents from Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture to Camp Zama. The visiting residents gained insight into DENTAC-Japan’s mission, while the hosting Army unit shared knowledge on its procedures for patient care.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 23:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943797
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-MS361-3360
|Filename:
|DOD_110685247
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army dental clinicians share knowledge with Japan Self-Defense Force dental residents, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.