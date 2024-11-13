Recently members from multiple Air National Guard units came to support Exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, November 1, 2024. Freedom Flag enhances multinational interoperability for exercise participants, providing complex, scalable training options to combined and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 21:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|943795
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-DJ879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110685118
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard Supports Exercise Freedom Flag, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.