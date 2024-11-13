Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Supports Exercise Freedom Flag

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Recently members from multiple Air National Guard units came to support Exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, November 1, 2024. Freedom Flag enhances multinational interoperability for exercise participants, providing complex, scalable training options to combined and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 21:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 943795
    VIRIN: 241101-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110685118
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Supports Exercise Freedom Flag, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Kunsan Air Base
    Freedom Flag 24-1

