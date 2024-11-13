U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight participated in joint training with Republic of Korea Air Force EOD team members as well as local law enforcement at Gunsan Airport, Republic of Korea on Nov. 6, 2024. The purpose of the training was to prepare U.S. and ROK Air Force EOD to respond to threats both on and off base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 21:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|943794
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-LO539-1541
|Filename:
|DOD_110685117
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint EOD Training, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.