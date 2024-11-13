Joint EOD Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight participated in joint training with Republic of Korea Air Force EOD team members as well as local law enforcement at Gunsan Airport, Republic of Korea on Nov. 6, 2024. The purpose of the training was to prepare U.S. and ROK Air Force EOD to respond to threats both on and off base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)