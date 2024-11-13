Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint EOD Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight participated in joint training with Republic of Korea Air Force EOD team members as well as local law enforcement at Gunsan Airport, Republic of Korea on Nov. 6, 2024. The purpose of the training was to prepare U.S. and ROK Air Force EOD to respond to threats both on and off base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 21:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 943794
    VIRIN: 241106-F-LO539-1541
    Filename: DOD_110685117
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint EOD Training, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolfpack
    ROKAF
    EOD
    CE

