The Bahrain International Airshow 2024, one of the region’s most prominent aviation and aerospace defense expositions, began this week at Bahrain’s Sakhir Air Base and includes a wide array of aircraft and assets from across the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. Central Command, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command routinely support these expositions to showcase Coalition airpower established through regional cooperation and military interoperability to support the enduring vision of security and stability throughout the region.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 02:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943790
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-YW474-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110684979
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|SAKHIR AIR BASE, BH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bahrain International Airshow 2024 b-roll, by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
