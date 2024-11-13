3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Army vs Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, show their support and hype the U.S. Army Football team on the upcoming game Army vs Navy. Gathering teams of advisors from different places of duty around the globe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)