U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, show their support and hype the U.S. Army Football team on the upcoming game Army vs Navy. Gathering teams of advisors from different places of duty around the globe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 08:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|943789
|VIRIN:
|241112-A-JT779-6404
|Filename:
|DOD_110684921
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Army vs Navy, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.