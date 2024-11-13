Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Army vs Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, show their support and hype the U.S. Army Football team on the upcoming game Army vs Navy. Gathering teams of advisors from different places of duty around the globe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943789
    VIRIN: 241112-A-JT779-6404
    Filename: DOD_110684921
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Army vs Navy, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GoArmyAcademy
    3rdSFAB, ArmyVsNavy, Football, Support, Advisors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download