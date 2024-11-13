The Way Forward: Logistics, Strategy, Interoperability, and AI Unveiled at the Defense Logistics Support Conference

The Defense Logistics Support Conference brought together top leaders from the DoD and industry to tackle critical discussions on industrial-based policies, strategies, and enhancing military readiness. This dynamic two-day event featured insightful panel discussions with prominent figures such as Lt Gen Tom Miller, Ms. Kim Brown, Deputy Director of Logistics, Mr. Steve Martinez, Chief of Logistics Strategy, Concepts & Programs Division, Mr. Shannon Boykin, Deputy Chief Information Officer, HAF/A4 and Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943780
|VIRIN:
|241029-O-PL185-9251
|Filename:
|DOD_110684836
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
