    The Way Forward: Logistics, Strategy, Interoperability, and AI Unveiled at the Defense Logistics Support Conference

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    The Defense Logistics Support Conference brought together top leaders from the DoD and industry to tackle critical discussions on industrial-based policies, strategies, and enhancing military readiness. This dynamic two-day event featured insightful panel discussions with prominent figures such as Lt Gen Tom Miller, Ms. Kim Brown, Deputy Director of Logistics, Mr. Steve Martinez, Chief of Logistics Strategy, Concepts & Programs Division, Mr. Shannon Boykin, Deputy Chief Information Officer, HAF/A4 and Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943780
    VIRIN: 241029-O-PL185-9251
    Filename: DOD_110684836
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    logistics
    USAF
    Logistics & Technology

