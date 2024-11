The Way Forward: Logistics, Strategy, Interoperability, and AI Unveiled at the Defense Logistics Support Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943780" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Logistics Support Conference brought together top leaders from the DoD and industry to tackle critical discussions on industrial-based policies, strategies, and enhancing military readiness. This dynamic two-day event featured insightful panel discussions with prominent figures such as Lt Gen Tom Miller, Ms. Kim Brown, Deputy Director of Logistics, Mr. Steve Martinez, Chief of Logistics Strategy, Concepts & Programs Division, Mr. Shannon Boykin, Deputy Chief Information Officer, HAF/A4 and Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection.