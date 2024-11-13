This video highlights upcoming events for members of Team Kirtland at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., for the week of Nov. 11-15, 2024. The video mentions topics such as: Thanksgiving at the Thunderbird Inn, Operation Christmas Drop and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)
|11.14.2024
|11.14.2024 17:45
|Package
|943776
|241114-F-TU760-1001
|DOD_110684822
|00:00:58
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|0
|0
This work, Weekly TeKi Update - Week of November 15., by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
