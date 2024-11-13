CBP Officers count unreported cash found in a traveler’s bag, August 14, 2024, Port of Chicago, O’Hare International Airport, Chicago Ill.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943762
|VIRIN:
|240814-H-MJ013-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110684643
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Customs and Border Protection Officers examine cash found in a traveler's bag., by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.