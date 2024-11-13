Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Paskow – Texans Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    NFL Shout-out – Houston Texans – Capt. Evan Paskow

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 16:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943752
    VIRIN: 241114-F-UO451-9760
    Filename: DOD_110684440
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Paskow – Texans Shout-out, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFLTexans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download