    45th Security Forces Squadron competes in 2024 Space Coast K-9 Competition

    VIERA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Contreras 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Members of the 45th Security Forces Squadron and their military working dogs compete in the 2024 Space Coast K-9 Competition in Viera, Florida, Nov. 8, 2024. The event featured Brevard County law enforcement canines and their handlers competing in an obstacle course race and bite training events. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Contreras)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 14:31
    Location: VIERA, FLORIDA, US

    Canine
    Competition
    Military working dog
    K9
    SLD 45
    45 SFS

