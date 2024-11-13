Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pan-Respiratory Illness Vaccine Testimonial with Dr. Amy Millikan Bell

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Jose Caicedo, Brenda Campbell, Timothy Clarke, Tory Hairston, Douglas Holl, Jessica Meyle, Sue O'Hora and Amanda Vicinanzo

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. Amy Millikan Bell, Acting Deputy Director, Defense Centers of Public Health, shares her personal story of her battle with COVID-19 and urges that vaccination is the strongest tool to prevent the spread of pan-respiratory diseases and to help avoid serious illness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 14:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 943736
    VIRIN: 241114-O-SU991-1003
    Filename: DOD_110684120
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pan-Respiratory Illness Vaccine Testimonial with Dr. Amy Millikan Bell, by Jose Caicedo, Brenda Campbell, Timothy Clarke, Tory Hairston, Douglas Holl, Jessica Meyle, Sue O'Hora and Amanda Vicinanzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

