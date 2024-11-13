820th BDG conducts Rifleman's Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943731" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group take part in the unit's Rifleman's Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2024. The course is designed to develop tactical proficiency, leadership abilities and battlefield communication skills. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Leonid Soubbotine)