Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    820th BDG conducts Rifleman's Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group take part in the unit's Rifleman's Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2024. The course is designed to develop tactical proficiency, leadership abilities and battlefield communication skills. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Leonid Soubbotine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 13:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943731
    VIRIN: 240906-F-JS667-2243
    Filename: DOD_110683806
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820th BDG conducts Rifleman's Course, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Training
    820 BDG
    Airbase Defense
    Base Defense Group
    Rifleman's Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download