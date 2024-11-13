820th BDG conducts Rifleman's Course

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group take part in the unit's Rifleman's Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2024. The course is designed to develop tactical proficiency, leadership abilities and battlefield communication skills. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Leonid Soubbotine)
|09.06.2024
|11.14.2024 13:12
|Package
|943731
|240906-F-JS667-2243
|DOD_110683806
|00:00:48
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
