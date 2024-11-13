24th MEU (SOC) Birthday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday while deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operation, Nov. 14, 2024. The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)



(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe stock: Epic Soundtrack Background Music performed by MusicRevolution/Stock.Adobe.com)