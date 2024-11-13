24th MEU (SOC) Birthday Message

U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday while deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operation, Nov. 14, 2024. The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe stock: Epic Soundtrack Background Music performed by MusicRevolution/Stock.Adobe.com)
