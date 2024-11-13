Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24th MEU (SOC) Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.14.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Hector De Jesus, Cpl. Victoria Hutt, Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes and Cpl. Elton Taylor

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday while deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operation, Nov. 14, 2024. The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)

    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe stock: Epic Soundtrack Background Music performed by MusicRevolution/Stock.Adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 13:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943727
    VIRIN: 241114-M-BD159-1002
    Filename: DOD_110683751
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th MEU (SOC) Birthday Message, by GySgt Hector De Jesus, Cpl Victoria Hutt, Sgt Jacqueline Peguero-Montes and Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Marine Corps Birthday
    CLB-24
    BLT 1/8
    VMM-365 (Rein)
    WSPARG-24MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download