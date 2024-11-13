Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life of a Stryker Operator

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Zachery Paris, a styker operator with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, talks about what it is like to be a stryker specialist, Oct. 10, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Stryker operators work in a fast-paced environment that demands quick decision-making, adaptability, and strong teamwork, fostering unit cohesion and mutual support. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943722
    VIRIN: 241030-A-GN809-1001
    Filename: DOD_110683701
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    4ID
    Ivy
    11B
    DINTL
    Stryker Operator

