Day in the Life of a Stryker Operator

Spc. Zachery Paris, a styker operator with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, talks about what it is like to be a stryker specialist, Oct. 10, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Stryker operators work in a fast-paced environment that demands quick decision-making, adaptability, and strong teamwork, fostering unit cohesion and mutual support. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943722
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-GN809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110683701
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
