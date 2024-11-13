Day in the Life of a Stryker Operator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Spc. Zachery Paris, a styker operator with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, talks about what it is like to be a stryker specialist, Oct. 10, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Stryker operators work in a fast-paced environment that demands quick decision-making, adaptability, and strong teamwork, fostering unit cohesion and mutual support. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)