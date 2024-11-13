Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101 Critical Days of Summer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    A quick PSA about the 101 Critical Days of Summer and driving safety.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 11:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 943711
    VIRIN: 240614-F-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_110683588
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    Steadfast
    CannonAFB
    HoldtheLine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download