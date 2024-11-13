SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Allvin Emphasizes Integration, SECAF Highlights Air Mobility Forces, and the Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force David Allvin emphasizes integration with allies and partners, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall highlights air mobility force’s growing role in Great Power Competition, and the new Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace revolutionizes how innovation is funded and fostered across the service.