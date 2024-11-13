Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Allvin Emphasizes Integration, SECAF Highlights Air Mobility Forces, and the Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force David Allvin emphasizes integration with allies and partners, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall highlights air mobility force’s growing role in Great Power Competition, and the new Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace revolutionizes how innovation is funded and fostered across the service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943707
    VIRIN: 241114-F-XD815-3525
    Filename: DOD_110683561
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Allvin Emphasizes Integration, SECAF Highlights Air Mobility Forces, and the Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace, by SSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    AIR FORCE
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download