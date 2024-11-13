In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force David Allvin emphasizes integration with allies and partners, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall highlights air mobility force’s growing role in Great Power Competition, and the new Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace revolutionizes how innovation is funded and fostered across the service.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943706
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-XD815-7144
|Filename:
|DOD_110683560
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around the Air Force: Allvin Emphasizes Integration, SECAF Highlights Air Mobility Forces, and the Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace, by SSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
