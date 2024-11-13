San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise and Evaluation 2024

Brooke Army Medical Center participated in the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise and Evaluation Oct. 23, 2024. The annual exercise is designed to assess the surge capabilities of the hospitals in the 26,000 square-mile region covered by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. The exercise specifically tests the region’s capabilities to respond to a mass casualty incident by assessing participating hospitals’ patient triage procedures, treatment processes, and patient tracking abilities. It also tests regional communications, WebEOC (cloud-based emergency management communications platform) usage, logistics, and emergency services capabilities. BAMC is one of two Level I trauma centers in San Antonio. During a real-world emergency many critically injured patients would come to BAMC for care.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 11:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943705
|VIRIN:
|241023-O-CD868-6448
|Filename:
|DOD_110683559
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
