    San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise and Evaluation 2024

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center participated in the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise and Evaluation Oct. 23, 2024. The annual exercise is designed to assess the surge capabilities of the hospitals in the 26,000 square-mile region covered by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. The exercise specifically tests the region’s capabilities to respond to a mass casualty incident by assessing participating hospitals’ patient triage procedures, treatment processes, and patient tracking abilities. It also tests regional communications, WebEOC (cloud-based emergency management communications platform) usage, logistics, and emergency services capabilities. BAMC is one of two Level I trauma centers in San Antonio. During a real-world emergency many critically injured patients would come to BAMC for care.

