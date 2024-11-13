U.S. Army Capt. Jason Pulido, 56th Artillery Command intelligence officer, speaks about his role and importance of exercise Dynamic Front 25 in Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 10:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|943695
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-AV821-5262
|Filename:
|DOD_110683316
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Front 25 interviews- Capt. Jason Pulido, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
