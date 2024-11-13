Airman performs national anthem

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Simone Williams, a KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief with the 121st Maintenance Group, sings the Star-Spangled Banner at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024. Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing participated in a Veterans Day Commemoration there as the Ohio Supreme Court unveiled a new Tuskegee Airman exhibit. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)