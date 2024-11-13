Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS JOHN BASILONE (DDG 122) Commissioning

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The Navy commissioned USS John Basilone (DDG 122) on Nov. 9th in New York City. DDG122 is the second ship to bear the name of United States Marine and medal of honor recipient, Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 10:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 943684
    Filename: DOD_110683192
    Length: 01:26:26
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    commissioning
    USS John Basilone
    Navy Production Division
    DDG 122

