The Navy commissioned USS John Basilone (DDG 122) on Nov. 9th in New York City. DDG122 is the second ship to bear the name of United States Marine and medal of honor recipient, Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|943684
|Filename:
|DOD_110683192
|Length:
|01:26:26
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS JOHN BASILONE (DDG 122) Commissioning, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.