Recruit Division Commanders at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, IL address new U.S. Navy Recruits for the first time. Over the next several weeks, they are trained to become United States Sailors and basically trained in the skills needed to serve their nation (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Bender).
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943681
|VIRIN:
|241114-N-NX429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110683170
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcome to US Navy Boot Camp, by PO2 Zachary Bender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.