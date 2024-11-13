Madeleine Dewey - Meet the Team

"Meet the Team" products are designed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, to increase awareness of the diverse career opportunities USACE offers and attract talent while highlighting the team culture and impactful work being done, Nov. 13, 2024. The team’s personalities will help highlight career growth while also breaking down negative perceptions of USACE. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|11.14.2024
|11.14.2024 09:13
|Video Productions
|943679
|241114-A-FB511-3856
|DOD_110683141
|00:01:30
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
