Bahrain International Airshow 2024

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II arrives at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943665
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-EM058-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110682878
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
