    Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    BAHRAIN

    11.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II arrives at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943665
    VIRIN: 241112-F-EM058-1002
    Filename: DOD_110682878
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain International Airshow 2024, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Air Force
    Bahrain International Airshow

