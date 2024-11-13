NAS Sigonella CREDO Program information

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 13, 2024) Richard Graves, program facilitator for Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO), speaks about the upcoming events and services offered by the program onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. CREDO provides retreats and workshops that help servicemembers improve their marriage, work on personal growth, and improve military family resiliency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)