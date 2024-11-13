Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th USMC Ball

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.07.2024

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The USMC Expeditionary Strike Group-Seven Amphibious Communications Detachment held their 249th Marine Corps Ball at the Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo November 8th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 00:33
