    AFN Pacific Update: 45th Annual Kanto Plains Special Olympics

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    AFN Tokyo

    This product for AFN Tokyo highlights the 45th annual Kanto Plains Special Olympics at Yokota Air Base.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 23:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 943648
    VIRIN: 241109-F-BT860-7975
    Filename: DOD_110682634
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Pacific Update: 45th Annual Kanto Plains Special Olympics, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Olympics

