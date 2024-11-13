Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits ROKS Marado

241108-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 8, 2024) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher visits the Republic of Korea Navy ROKS Marado during the ship's port visit to Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|11.08.2024
|11.13.2024 20:59
|Series
|943639
|241108-N-CM740-1001
|DOD_110682483
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
