    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits ROKS Marado

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241108-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 8, 2024) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher visits the Republic of Korea Navy ROKS Marado during the ship's port visit to Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 20:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 943639
    VIRIN: 241108-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110682483
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits ROKS Marado, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK Navy
    Republic of Korea
    Yokosuka
    ROKS Marado

