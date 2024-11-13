Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC Yokosuka Uniform Inspection

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241105-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 5, 2024) - Transaction Center Yokosuka held a uniform inspection in anticipation of the Navy-wide shift to Service Dress Blues for the season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 20:58
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Uniform Inspection
    Yokosuka
    Transaction Service Center
    Navy Dress Blues

