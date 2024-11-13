Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS 25 | Marines practice expeditionary capabilities across Japan

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jose Angeles 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in exercise Keen Sword 25 across the Indo-Pacific, Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)


    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Future bass with synths waves by Keyframe Audio/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 01:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943632
    VIRIN: 241101-M-RM278-1001
    Filename: DOD_110682445
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, KS 25 | Marines practice expeditionary capabilities across Japan, by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    flying
    1st MAW
    aviation
    Keen Sword
    MAG12

