Perform Hard Surface Load and Unload Assessment

Staff Sgts. Jesse Moore and Phillip Popka, instructors at the Motor Transport Operator Course, 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Ohio Army National Guard, demonstrate a hard surface load and unload assessment using an M1120 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Load Handling System at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2024. Soldiers who attend the Motor Transport Operator Course must pass the assessment to graduate and receive a military occupation specialty. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)