    Perform Hard Surface Load and Unload Assessment

    NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgts. Jesse Moore and Phillip Popka, instructors at the Motor Transport Operator Course, 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Ohio Army National Guard, demonstrate a hard surface load and unload assessment using an M1120 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Load Handling System at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2024. Soldiers who attend the Motor Transport Operator Course must pass the assessment to graduate and receive a military occupation specialty. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943613
    VIRIN: 240223-Z-DJ450-1002
    Filename: DOD_110682242
    Length: 00:07:16
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

