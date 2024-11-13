Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Perform Alley Dock Backing Assessment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgts. Jesse Moore and Phillip Popka, instructors at the Motor Transport Operator Course, 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Ohio Army National Guard, demonstrate an alley dock backing assessment using an M915/M872 tractor/semitrailer combination at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2024. Soldiers who attend the Motor Transport Operator Course must pass the assessment to graduate and receive a military occupation specialty. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943610
    VIRIN: 240223-Z-DJ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_110682236
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perform Alley Dock Backing Assessment, by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    M915
    motor transport operator
    truck driver
    National Guard
    88M

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download