    Eighth Army Best Medic Competition 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army perform multiple Army tasks at Eighth Army’s Best Medic Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2024. BMC is a two-soldier team competition that challenges U.S. Army medics in intense, continuous, and realistic operational environments.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 19:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943607
    VIRIN: 241113-A-MK555-5001
    Filename: DOD_110682197
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: KR

