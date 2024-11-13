Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Year in Review

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Video created in order to review the 114th Fighter Wing’s previous year’s events in light of the upcoming year at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Nov. 13, 2024. During the year 2024, the 114th Fighter Wing participated in multiple training exercises, morale events, and conferences. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943604
    VIRIN: 241113-Z-OP380-1001
    Filename: DOD_110681839
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    TAGS

    F-16
    Year in Review
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW

