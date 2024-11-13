The 118th Wing exercising war time tasking

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Airmen of the 118th Wing exercise war time tasking at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, October 17-20, 2024. The b-roll stringer was created to archive and showcase Airmen of the 118th Wing exercising a mock deployment, traveling out to the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center and utilizing those skills at different MOPP levels. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)