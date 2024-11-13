U.S. Air National Guard Airmen of the 118th Wing exercise war time tasking at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, October 17-20, 2024. The b-roll stringer was created to archive and showcase Airmen of the 118th Wing exercising a mock deployment, traveling out to the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center and utilizing those skills at different MOPP levels. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943600
|VIRIN:
|241113-Z-SM172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110681794
|Length:
|00:16:09
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 118th Wing exercising war time tasking, by SSgt Roberto Mercado and SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
