Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 118th Wing exercising war time tasking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen of the 118th Wing exercise war time tasking at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, October 17-20, 2024. The b-roll stringer was created to archive and showcase Airmen of the 118th Wing exercising a mock deployment, traveling out to the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center and utilizing those skills at different MOPP levels. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943600
    VIRIN: 241113-Z-SM172-1001
    Filename: DOD_110681794
    Length: 00:16:09
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 118th Wing exercising war time tasking, by SSgt Roberto Mercado and SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CRTC
    ANG
    mock deployment
    Always Ready Always There
    Air Dominance Center
    Training & Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download