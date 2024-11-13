Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues kite surfer near Davenport Beach

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew rescues a distressed kite surfer near Davenport Beach, California on Nov. 12, 2024. The aircrew deployed a Coast Guard rescue swimmer and then hoisted all three individuals into the helicopter and transported them back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943598
    VIRIN: 241113-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_110681763
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    Santa Cruz
    California Coast
    CoastGuardNewsWire

