Coast Guard rescues kite surfer near Davenport Beach

A Coast Guard Air station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew rescues a distressed kite surfer near Davenport Beach, California on Nov. 12, 2024. The aircrew deployed a Coast Guard rescue swimmer and then hoisted all three individuals into the helicopter and transported them back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
