Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MQ-9 LACM Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YEMEN

    11.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command Strikes Houthi Facilities and Weapons Systems

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces executed a series of precise airstrikes on multiple Houthi weapons storage facilities situated within Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, Nov. 9-10. These facilities housed a variety of advanced conventional weapons used by the Iran-backed Houthis to target U.S. and international military and civilian vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The operation involved U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy assets to include the F-35C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943588
    VIRIN: 241113-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 241113
    Filename: DOD_110681524
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: YE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 LACM Strike, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Iran
    USCENTCOM
    Yemen
    Houthis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download