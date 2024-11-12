Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 carbine disassembly, reassembly, functions check

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    U.S. Army Spc. Jamir Williams, assigned to the 1067th Composite Truck Company, 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, demonstrates how to disassemble, reassemble and perform a functions check on an M4 carbine Oct. 23, 2024. Williams is attending Basic Leader Course (BLC) at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. BLC students are evaluated on leading and performing warrior skill level 1 tasks, including maintaining an individual weapon. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943586
    VIRIN: 241023-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110681362
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 carbine disassembly, reassembly, functions check, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

