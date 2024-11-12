M4 carbine disassembly, reassembly, functions check

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Jamir Williams, assigned to the 1067th Composite Truck Company, 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, demonstrates how to disassemble, reassemble and perform a functions check on an M4 carbine Oct. 23, 2024. Williams is attending Basic Leader Course (BLC) at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. BLC students are evaluated on leading and performing warrior skill level 1 tasks, including maintaining an individual weapon. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)