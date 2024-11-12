M4 carbine disassembly, reassembly, functions check

U.S. Army Spc. Jamir Williams, assigned to the 1067th Composite Truck Company, 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, demonstrates how to disassemble, reassemble and perform a functions check on an M4 carbine Oct. 23, 2024. Williams is attending Basic Leader Course (BLC) at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. BLC students are evaluated on leading and performing warrior skill level 1 tasks, including maintaining an individual weapon. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943586
|VIRIN:
|241023-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110681362
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Pennsylvania
M4 carbine
Fort Indiantown Gap
Training
Army National Guard
Individual Weapon