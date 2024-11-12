Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st Brig. Eng. Bn. showcases military vehicles at a Polish Independence Day celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIALYSTOK, POLAND

    11.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a static display of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles during the Polish Independence Day celebration at Bialystok, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Polish Independence Day commemorates the anniversary of the restoration of Poland's sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard T. Wooten)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943583
    VIRIN: 241111-A-AO454-4864
    Filename: DOD_110681300
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BIALYSTOK, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st Brig. Eng. Bn. showcases military vehicles at a Polish Independence Day celebration, by SSG Richard Wooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download