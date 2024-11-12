U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a static display of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles during the Polish Independence Day celebration at Bialystok, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Polish Independence Day commemorates the anniversary of the restoration of Poland's sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard T. Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943583
|VIRIN:
|241111-A-AO454-4864
|Filename:
|DOD_110681300
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BIALYSTOK, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st Brig. Eng. Bn. showcases military vehicles at a Polish Independence Day celebration, by SSG Richard Wooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
