In order for our country to function efficiently, trust is non-negotiable. The government workforce must be trustworthy, our facilities must be secure, and our industry partners must be protected from insider and foreign threats. Learn how Gatekeepers across DCSA feel about their critical mission - in their own words (DOD video by OCCA).
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|943581
|VIRIN:
|241030-D-D0467-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110681244
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Listen to the Voices of DCSA, by Lena Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
