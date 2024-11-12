Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Listen to the Voices of DCSA

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Lena Burns 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    In order for our country to function efficiently, trust is non-negotiable. The government workforce must be trustworthy, our facilities must be secure, and our industry partners must be protected from insider and foreign threats. Learn how Gatekeepers across DCSA feel about their critical mission - in their own words (DOD video by OCCA).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:03
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

