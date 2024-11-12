"The President's Own" Marine Band Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"The President's Own" United States Marine Band rehearses for their Marine Corps Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia on Nov. 5, 2024. The Marine Band is preparing for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in support of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Vanessa White.)