    "The President's Own" Marine Band Rehearsal

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    "The President's Own" United States Marine Band rehearses for their Marine Corps Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia on Nov. 5, 2024. The Marine Band is preparing for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in support of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Vanessa White.)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 12:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943575
    VIRIN: 241105-N-QO892-5000
    Filename: DOD_110681102
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The President's Own" Marine Band Rehearsal, by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

