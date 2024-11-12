"The President's Own" United States Marine Band rehearses for their Marine Corps Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia on Nov. 5, 2024. The Marine Band is preparing for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in support of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Vanessa White.)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 12:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943575
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-QO892-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_110681102
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, "The President's Own" Marine Band Rehearsal, by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.