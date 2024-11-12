Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Chad Bickley A/TA 2024 Keynote Presentation

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    Command Chief Master Sergeant Chad Bickley, Air Education and Training Command, provides his keynote presentation at the 2024 Airlift Tanker Association Symposium. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 15:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 943571
    VIRIN: 241102-F-KA958-7231
    Filename: DOD_110681056
    Length: 00:49:27
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt Chad Bickley A/TA 2024 Keynote Presentation, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATA24

    OPTIONS

