2024 Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico

Mr. Benjamin T. Guinan, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1503 Commander, talks about the importance of honoring those who served, during a wreath laying ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed every November in honor of all veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)