    2024 Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Mr. Benjamin T. Guinan, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1503 Commander, talks about the importance of honoring those who served, during a wreath laying ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed every November in honor of all veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943569
    VIRIN: 241113-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110681009
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    wreath
    Wreath Laying
    Quantico
    National Cemetery
    MCBQ

