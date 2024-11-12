Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry advanced leader course field training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    U.S. Soldiers attending infantry advanced leader course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. conducted assault missions Nov. 4, 2024 during a field training exercise. Trainees assaulted an objective, conducted search, clearing, and demolitions operations, and evacuated casualties via 9-line medevac. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    This work, Infantry advanced leader course field training, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

