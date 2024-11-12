Infantry advanced leader course field training

U.S. Soldiers attending infantry advanced leader course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. conducted assault missions Nov. 4, 2024 during a field training exercise. Trainees assaulted an objective, conducted search, clearing, and demolitions operations, and evacuated casualties via 9-line medevac. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943568
|VIRIN:
|241113-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110680988
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Infantry
Army National Guard
Field Exercise
Infantry Tactics