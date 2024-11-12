U.S. service members and veterans attend the Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed every November in honor of all veterans who have served in the U.S Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943567
|VIRIN:
|241111-M-RY882-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110680979
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony 2024 at The National Cemetery at Quantico B-Roll, by LCpl Katherine Corado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
