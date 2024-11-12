Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony 2024 at The National Cemetery at Quantico B-Roll

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. service members and veterans attend the Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed every November in honor of all veterans who have served in the U.S Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:11
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Veterans Day
    Wreath Laying Ceremony

