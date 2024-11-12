Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIDEO: Lt Col Andrew "Bull" Miller, Ultimate Distribution and Mobility Guardian 2025

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    Lt Col Andrew "Bull" Miller, AMC A3/7, briefs about Ultimate Distribution and Mobility Guardian 25 during the 2024 Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 11:33
    Category: Briefings
