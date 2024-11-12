Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    N.Y. Air National Guard - One Team, One Fight.

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wilson 

    105th Airlift Wing

    The New York Air National Guard operates air bases across Long Island, the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region, Syracuse, and the Niagara Frontier. The 105th Airlift Wing flies C-17 Globemaster III transports, the 107th Attack Wing operates MQ-9 Reapers, and the 174th Attack Wing has flown MQ-9 Reapers since 2010 while also training Air Force maintainers. The 109th Airlift Wing flies the only U.S. aircraft capable of landing on snow and ice with skis, and the Eastern Air Defense Sector monitors the skies over the eastern U.S. from Rome, NY. The 106th Rescue Wing on Long Island supports Coast Guard search and rescue missions and prepares for combat deployments.

    New York Air National Guard members frequently deploy worldwide and stand ready to respond to state emergencies, including disaster relief, search and rescue, and support for civil authorities during crises such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and floods.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wilson and Master Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943562
    VIRIN: 241104-Z-KA743-1001
    Filename: DOD_110680934
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: NEW YORK, US

