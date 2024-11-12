N.Y. Air National Guard - One Team, One Fight.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943562" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The New York Air National Guard operates air bases across Long Island, the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region, Syracuse, and the Niagara Frontier. The 105th Airlift Wing flies C-17 Globemaster III transports, the 107th Attack Wing operates MQ-9 Reapers, and the 174th Attack Wing has flown MQ-9 Reapers since 2010 while also training Air Force maintainers. The 109th Airlift Wing flies the only U.S. aircraft capable of landing on snow and ice with skis, and the Eastern Air Defense Sector monitors the skies over the eastern U.S. from Rome, NY. The 106th Rescue Wing on Long Island supports Coast Guard search and rescue missions and prepares for combat deployments.



New York Air National Guard members frequently deploy worldwide and stand ready to respond to state emergencies, including disaster relief, search and rescue, and support for civil authorities during crises such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and floods.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wilson and Master Sgt. Daniel Hotter)